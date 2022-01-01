Spy Kids reboot confirmed for Netflix

The 'Spy Kids' reboot is officially coming to Netflix.

Director Robert Rodriguez will return to the spy comedy series to bring the blockbuster family movies to a whole new generation.

After Skydance Media acquired the rights to the franchise, a new film is set to hit the streaming service.

Robert is set to write and direct the flick, and while plot details have not been made avaialble, the story will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family of spies.

The 'Spy Kids' franchise launched in 2001 and starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as Carmen and Juni Cortez, who have to save their parents (played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) when they're kidnapped whilst having to contend with the small matter of saving the world.

The movie was popular with both critics and audiences and spawned three sequels.

Skydance will serve as the lead studio and oversee development and production on the next movie, while Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

Meanwhile, Robert is also working on a sequel to 'We Can Be Heroes' for Netflix.

The filmmaker has been tapped to make a follow-up to the hit superhero film, which proved popular with audiences across the globe over the festive season.

The flick stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal and Yaya Gosselin and follows what happens when a group of grown-up heroes are kidnapped by evil villains, leaving their children to save the day.

Robert took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: "44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!!

"And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I'm in full development of the sequel with @Netflix!"