Kevin Smith apologises to Bruce Willis for Cop Out feud after aphasia diagnosis

Director Kevin Smith has apologised for his comments about working with Bruce Willis on the 2010 comedy Cop Out following the actor's aphasia diagnosis.



The Die Hard star's family announced on Wednesday that the 67-year-old was retiring from acting as he had aphasia, a condition which robs a person of their ability to communicate.



Responding to the news on Twitter, Clerks filmmaker Smith expressed regret about the "petty complaints" he made about working with Willis.



"Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read," he wrote. "He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a*shole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."



During an appearance on a 2011 episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Smith said it was "f**king soul crushing" working with the action star on the 2010 buddy comedy. He criticised Willis for being "difficult" and refusing to sit for the poster shoot, and stated that he might have "killed either myself or someone else in the making of f**king Cop Out" if it hadn't been for Willis' co-star Tracy Morgan.



Willis' health news was announced on the Instagram accounts of his ex-wife Demi Moore, their eldest daughter Rumer, and his current wife Emma Heming.



In the comments underneath Moore's post, Rita Wilson wrote, "My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers."



Jamie Lee Curtis commented, "Grace and guts! Love to you all!", Melanie Griffith added, "Sending love and support dearest Demi", and Julianne Moore, Lucy Liu and Busy Philipps sent heart emojis.



Meanwhile, Willis' Glass co-star Sarah Paulson wrote under his daughter's post, "He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book."



Reacting to the news on Twitter, actor Seth Green praised Willis' career, writing, "I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he's given us. Hugs and love for the whole family. Thank you for sharing him with us all."