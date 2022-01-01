David Duchovny says “it’s interesting” to work with director Judd Apatow.

‘The Bubble’ star admitted that the 54-year-old filmmaker’s "improvisational" approach - such as throwing out new storylines from behind the camera - is nothing he’s ever done while making a movie.

The 61-year-old actor told Collider: “Well, it's interesting, because I had never worked quite this way. It's very improvisational. I mean, I've improv’d, but I haven't improv’d on a movie set quite like that. And a lot of it is, Judd's on a microphone behind the monitor, and he's pitching, he's throwing out lines, he's throwing out stories. I mean, you'll hear something, cameras rolling. You're on set, I'm looking across at Leslie Mann, and we're doing a scene, and Judd will yell something that I've never heard before about my character, or anything. Like, ‘Oh, I didn't know I did that, but now I'm going to say it.’ When we were saying ... I said, ‘I'm sorry I fucked your agent. And your manager. And your lawyer. Oh, your divorce lawyer. And your divorce lawyer.’”

The movie - which follows a cast and crew attempting to make a movie during a pandemic starring Judd’s wife Leslie Mann, 50, and daughter Iris, 19 - is not the first time that David has worked with Judd as they collaborated on the classic sitcom ‘The Larry Sanders Show’.

After being asked how he got the role, David said: “Well, I've known Judd forever. I mean, when I did Larry Sanders, when I met Garry Shandling, Judd was 23 years old, I think. His first job was writing on Sanders, and met him then.”

In addition, ‘The X Files’ star played a character based on the future ‘Knocked Up’ director in the movie ‘The TV Set’, just before the director's big break, which David called "weird".

David said: “And I can't remember the year I did it, but I did a movie with Jake Kasdan called 'The TV Set'. And in that, I basically played Judd, because it was loosely based on Judd's and Jake's experience doing 'Freaks and Geeks'. In fact, the day we did the table read before shooting that movie, was the night of the premiere of 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin'. And so, it was very weird, because, in the morning, Judd was at the table as one of the producers, and I was just playing this guy named Judd Apatow that nobody knew.”