Ezra Miller hit with temporary restraining order following arrest in Hawaii

Ezra Miller has been slapped with a temporary restraining order by a Hawaiian couple over an alleged incident which occurred hours after his arrest.



The Fantastic Beasts actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hilo in the early hours of Monday morning for grabbing a microphone from a woman and lunging at a man playing darts. He was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct and was released from jail after posting bail, which was set at $500 (£382).



It has now been revealed that they had another run-in with the law hours later, as officers were called to escort the 29-year-old from a property.



According to The Associated Press, two people filed court documents requesting a temporary restraining order against Miller, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. They also accused Miller of stealing their personal belongings, such as a passport and wallet.



In their petition, they wrote, "Unless Respondent(s)' wrongful conduct is stopped or prevented by order of the Court, Petitioner(s) will suffer substantial emotional distress."



Terry Prekaski, owner of the Hilo hostel, said the couple had let Miller stay there with them. She said she doesn't know what happened between them.



Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the publication that The Flash star has been the source of 10 police calls in Hilo since 7 March, although it's unclear how long Miller has been on the island. Quiocho said these included filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people.



Miller will next be seen onscreen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits cinemas in April. He was noticeably absent from the world premiere in London this week.