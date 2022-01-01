Daniel Radcliffe is 'dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions' about Oscars slap

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want to give his opinion about Will Smith's Oscars slap because he's "already dramatically bored" of the conservation.



The Harry Potter actor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday to promote his new movie The Lost City and was asked for his opinion on Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock during the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



And the British star declined to add his opinion into the mix, telling co-host Susanna Reid, "I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it."



However, he recalled attending awards ceremonies where a host has made a joke at his expense.



"When you're going on stuff as a kid you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke," Radcliffe said. "So you sort of have a mode of just being like 'I'll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it'll end soon.'"



While he didn't want to give his input about the controversy, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar didn't hesitate in his Oscars diary for IndieWire, published on Wednesday.



"I was very close to the protagonists. What I saw and heard produced a feeling of absolute rejection in me. Not only during the episode, but afterward, too, in (Smith's Best Actor) acceptance speech - a speech that seemed more like that of a cult leader. You don't defend or protect the family with your fists, and no, the devil doesn't take advantage of key moments to do his work," he wrote.



In his speech, Smith apologised for his actions and said Denzel Washington told him the devil comes in your highest moment.



Rock broke his silence about the incident at a stand-up show on Wednesday, telling the audience he was "still processing" what happened. He also dismissed speculation that he has made amends with Smith, reportedly saying, "I haven't talked to anyone despite what you may have heard."