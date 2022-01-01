Joe Exotic files for divorce from Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic has filed for divorce from his husband Dillon Passage after more than four years of marriage.

In legal documents filed on Thursday, the Tiger King star, who is currently in prison, said their marriage was "irretrievably broken".

According to TMZ, Joe wants alimony in the form of a lump sum, and wants to drop Dillon's last name and revert back to Joseph Allen Maldonado.

According to reports, Joe and Dillon have been estranged for over a year, with Dillon posting on Instagram in March 2021 that he was in the process of divorcing Joe. However, Joe's legal team said Dillon never followed through on his divorce threat, even though he's dating somebody new.

The former zoo owner shared a press release from his attorney Autumn Beck Blackledge about the divorce proceedings on Twitter on Thursday with the caption, "Dillon, please just sign it and go away."

In the release, the lawyer stated that he wants them both to move on with their lives.

"Joe has tried to obtain information about Mr. Passage and his whereabouts so that the two could enter into what he hopes to be an amicable divorce, but so far, his attempts to get Mr. Passage to contact him have failed," she wrote. "It is the hope of the Tiger King that they can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly and amicably."

Joe married Dillon, his second husband, in December 2017. He is currently in prison on animal abuse and attempted murder-for-hire charges.