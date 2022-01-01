Richard E. Grant unveils memoir penned in honour of late wife

Richard E. Grant has written a memoir in honour of his late wife, Joan Washington.



Taking to social media on Thursday, the Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor posted the title and cover image for the upcoming book, titled A Pocketful of Happiness.



In the accompanying caption, Grant explained that the name was a tribute to Joan's desire to find "a pocketful of happiness in every day".



"My wife Joan's last challenge to me, was to try and find a pocketful of happiness in every single day. That instruction has proved to be profoundly powerful. Whenever I waver, her words ping across my cranium," he wrote. "This book, drawing on recollections from the past 4 decades, is my way of honouring that challenge. Published in September this year and am reading the audiobook."



The book is to focus on the present day with flashbacks to old diary entries from significant moments in the star's life and career.



Grant married voice coach Washington in 1986. She died in September 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.



Regarding the project, Simon & Schuster publishing director Holly Harris insisted fans will be delighted by Grant's stories.



"Richard is disarmingly candid, funny and clever, and so it's no surprise that his memoir is absolutely brilliant. All of us at S&S are thrilled and honoured to be his publisher, and we cannot wait to share this heartbreaking and hilarious book this autumn," she added.



A Pocketful of Happiness is due to be released on 29 September.