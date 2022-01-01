Oscars producer reveals Chris Rock did not want Will Smith to be removed after slap

Oscars producer Will Packer has revealed Chris Rock did not want Will Smith to be physically removed from the ceremony after slapping him on Sunday.



During an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, Packer recalled that his co-producer Shayla Cowan told him the Academy wanted to "physically remove" the actor after he slapped Rock for making a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.



Packer responded by going to top Academy officials and insisting that Rock did not want Smith to be ejected from the Dolby Theatre.



"I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on-site and I said, 'Chris Rock doesn't want that.' I said, 'Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse,'" he explained. "That was Chris' energy. His tone was not retaliatory, his tone was not angry, and so I was advocating what Rock wanted in that time which was not to physically remove Will Smith at that time because as it has now been explained to me, that was the only option at that point."



Packer also confirmed that Rock's G.I. Jane's joke was not scripted, and admitted that when Smith hit the comedian on stage he "wasn't concerned at all" because he thought "it was a bit". However, his "heart dropped" when Smith began yelling expletives at Rock from his seat.



Backstage after the incident, the producer said the funnyman seemed "very much still in shock" but assured everyone he was fine. Packer felt like Smith was going to win the Best Actor Oscar, which he ultimately did around 40 minutes later, and hoped he would "make it better" in his speech.



"I think we were hoping that he would make it better, that he would stand on that stage and say what just happened minutes ago was absolutely and completely wrong (and say), 'Chris Rock, I'm so sorry, please forgive me.' That's what I was hoping for," he shared.



The King Richard actor apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his speech, and apologised directly to Rock on Instagram the following day.



Packer also revealed that Smith called him the following morning to apologise and express his embarrassment over the incident.



The Academy's Board of Governors will decide what form of disciplinary action Smith should face on 18 April.