Bill Skarsgard to star in Crow remake

Bill Skarsgard is to star in a remake of 'The Crow'.

The reboot of Alex Proyas' 1994 fantasy thriller has long been in the works and after various changes over the years, it has now been revealed the 'It' actor will take on the lead role of undead vigilante Eric Draven in the film, while 'Snow White and the Huntsman' filmmaker Rupert Sanders is to direct.

Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray will produce the film, which is due to start filming in Prague and Munich in June.

'King Richard' scribe Zach Baylin has written the script and the project is said to be well into pre-production.

As with the original movie, the film will be based on the 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr, but it was previously reported the remake will be more faithful to the original source.

The plot focuses on rock musician Eric Draven and his fiancée Shelly who are attacked by a gang of street thugs who shoot the couple, but when Eric dies in the hospital he is resurrected by a crow and then goes on a revenge mission to punish his attackers for killing the love of his life.

The remake has long been delayed and has previously seen a number of actors, including Luke Evans, Nicholas Hoult, Jack O'Connell and Jack Huston in line for the lead role.

At one point, Jason Momoa was attached to star in a reboot from Corin Hardy, but both men left the project in 2018 following a clash over financial issues between producers and the distributor.

The original film - which was rocked by tragedy when lead actor Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and killed on set during filming - was a huge success on release and spawned a number of sequels, 1996's 'The Crow: City of Angels', featuring Vincent Perez, 'The Crow: Salvation' in 2000 with Eric Mabius, and 2005's 'The Crow: Wicked Prayer', which starred Edward Furlong.

There was also a TV series starring Mark Dacascos in the late 1990s.