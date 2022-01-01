Jada Pinkett Smith's zip broke on way to The Matrix Resurrections premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith suffered a wardrobe malfunction prior to The Matrix Resurrections premiere.

In a video recently uploaded to her Instagram page, the actress named the "snatched" orange Versace dress she wore to the Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and the teal Marchesa ballgown she sported at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards as two of her favourite-ever red carpet looks.

Jada also loved the red Giambattista Valli gown with a flowing train that she wore to The Matrix Resurrections debut in San Francisco last December, but revealed the outfit caused her some issues.

"I love this dress. It had this beautiful flow, but then my stylist and I put a little edge with a big cuff earring, the stockings and the see-through red pumps. It was heavy and the zipper broke 15 minutes before I was supposed to leave for the red carpet," she commented. "So that was quite an eventful evening. But we found a seamstress in the hotel that sewed me into the dress so we could hit the red carpet on time."

Jada went on to note that she has learned to allow plenty of time to get dressed for a Hollywood event.

"That's why I tend to get dressed early and kind of live in the dress for a second just in case there are some things that might go wrong," the 50-year-old continued.