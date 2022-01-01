Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf welcome first child - report

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf have reportedly become first-time parents.

In photos obtained by editors at Page Six, the couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller while out and about together in Los Angeles on 1 April.

The X actress previously sparked rumours of having given birth after being seen collecting her mail and no longer appearing pregnant.

Reporters at People confirmed Mia was pregnant in February, though the couple never publicly announced any baby news.

The 28-year-old was also snapped with her baby bump on display in January.

Mia and Shia, 35, rekindled their relationship last year.

They met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, and had an on-again, off-again relationship until they prompted engagement speculation in 2015 and wed in Las Vegas the following year.

However, by September 2018, a spokesperson announced that the pair had separated and filed for divorce.