Joe Exotic pursuing 'love interest' he met in prison

Joe Exotic is pursuing a relationship with a “new love interest” that he met in prison.

The Tiger King star, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, filed for divorce from his husband of four years, Dillon Passage, last month.

In a statement obtained by People, Joe revealed that he now wants to marry someone he met in prison, John Graham.

“Mr. Maldonado-Passage is seeking a divorce from jail because he desires to marry his new love interest, Mr. John Graham whom he met in prison,” attorney Autumn Beck Blackledge commented in the press release.

Joe and John were also reported to be engaged.

The lawyer added that John “has recently been released from prison” and had declined to comment.

“God works in amazing ways,” the 59-year-old added.

In 2019, Joe was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire over the plot to kill Carole Baskin. His sentence was later reduced by one year.