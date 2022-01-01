Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson to reunite for The Kill Room

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson will reunite on 'The Kill Room'.

The 'Pulp Fiction' co-stars will team up for the dark comedy that sees the pair return to familiar territory of hijinks and hired guns.

The story has been written by Jonathan Jacobson and follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight sensation and forces her to play the art world against the underworld.

Nicol Paone is set to direct with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes producing under their Yale Productions banner.

Production will get underway this spring in New Jersey and New York.

Paone said: "Getting to make 'The Kill Room' – an already incredible script – with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams.

"Every moment they're onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions."

Levine and Beckerman said: "The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humour and edge-of-your-seat thrills."

Samuel recently revealed that he prefers to star in "popcorn movies" and gravitates towards projects he enjoyed when he was younger.

The 73-year-old star – who has appeared in 'Star Wars' and the 'Jurassic Park' franchises during a prolific film career – said: "I don't do a lot of cinematic character studies. I tend to do popcorn movies and movies that I would have gone to see when I was a kid, movies that make me happy. Because, I think, people go to the movies to be drawn into joy and excitement of life."