Daniel Kaluuya to make screenwriting debut on The Kitchen

Daniel Kaluuya is to make his screenwriting debut on 'The Kitchen'.

The Oscar-winning actor has co-written the futuristic dystopian drama for Netflix alongside Joe Murtaugh from an original idea he came up with alongside Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Emmerson.

The project is set in London in 2044 and paints a bleak futuristic world in which the rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. With all forms of social housing having been eradicated, London's working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city.

The Kitchen, however, is London's last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. The story revolves around local residents Izi, who is desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.

Izi will be played by the actor and musician Kane Robinson, who is best known for his role in Netflix's 'Top Boy' series, while Benji will be played by young newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman – who was discovered by casting director Aisha Bywaters.

Daniel said: "In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs – kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it. I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London.

"Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us."