Eternals wins top film prize at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Marvel superhero movie Eternals won the top film prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.



The organisation, which annually honours works for their LGBTQ+ representation, recognised Chloe Zhao's film for its depiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s first gay superhero Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry.



It beat Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, tick, tick... BOOM! and West Side Story to be named Outstanding Film - Wide Release.



Elsewhere, Pedro Almodóvar's drama Parallel Mothers, starring Penelope Cruz, won Outstanding Film - Limited Release, and Netflix's same-sex festive rom-com Single All The Way was named Outstanding TV Movie.



In the TV categories, Hacks landed the Outstanding New TV Series prize, Saved by the Bell scooped the Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, and It's A Sin - about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s London - won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.



The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.







The main list of winners is as follows:







Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Eternals



Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Parallel Mothers



Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way



Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks



Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It's A Sin



Outstanding Reality Program: (tie) RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here



Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game



Special Recognition: "Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato



Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker



Special Recognition: Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider



Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show



Vanguard Award: Kacey Musgraves.