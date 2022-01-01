NEWS

Eternals wins top film prize at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Marvel superhero movie Eternals won the top film prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

The organisation, which annually honours works for their LGBTQ+ representation, recognised Chloe Zhao's film for its depiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s first gay superhero Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry.

It beat Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, tick, tick... BOOM! and West Side Story to be named Outstanding Film - Wide Release.

Elsewhere, Pedro Almodóvar's drama Parallel Mothers, starring Penelope Cruz, won Outstanding Film - Limited Release, and Netflix's same-sex festive rom-com Single All The Way was named Outstanding TV Movie.

In the TV categories, Hacks landed the Outstanding New TV Series prize, Saved by the Bell scooped the Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, and It's A Sin - about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s London - won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.

The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.



The main list of winners is as follows:



Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Eternals

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Parallel Mothers

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It's A Sin

Outstanding Reality Program: (tie) RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game

Special Recognition: "Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show

Vanguard Award: Kacey Musgraves.

