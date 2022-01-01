Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver set to star in The Sterling Affairs

Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver will star in the new basketball scandal series The Sterling Affairs.



The series will follow ex-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling during his 2014 scandals, Deadline reports.



Based on the ESPN 30 For 30 podcast of the same name, reported and hosted by Ramona Shelburne, the story chronicles the real-life events of the team trying to win the 2014 basketball championship against the Golden State Warriors. When Sterling was caught on tape making racist comments, a series of controversies began to unravel for the team.



The Matrix actor will star as Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and Weaver will portray Sterling's wife Shelly.



The series is being written by Gina Welch, who will also produce alongside Shelburne, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.



"Gina Welch has done a tremendous job of adapting this story for FX, showing the historic resolve and grace of Doc Rivers and the Clippers players during this shocking event," said Nick Grad, FX's President, Original Programming, in a statement. "Building on Ramona Shelburne's groundbreaking reporting, Gina, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson delve even deeper into this pivotal moment in modern sports."



No air date has been announced.