Harrison Ford lands first major TV role

Harrison Ford has landed his first-ever lead TV role in Shrinking.



The Indiana Jones actor will star alongside How I Met Your Mother's Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy, reports Variety.



The series was announced with Segel attached in October 2021. He will star as grieving therapist Jimmy who breaks his training and traditional ethics codes to tell his clients exactly what he thinks.



Ford will play cognitive behavioural therapist Dr. Phil Rhodes. Phil built the successful practice where his protégé Jimmy works and has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



The Star Wars legend has not signed up for any recurring television roles until now, opting only for guest appearances and one episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles in 1993.



Segel is writing the series with Ted Lasso co-creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the show.



Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein will also executive produce, alongside Scrubs producer Neil Goldman and Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.