Jason Momoa signs on for Hawaiian historical drama Chief of War

Jason Momoa has signed on to star in the upcoming historical series, Chief of War.



According to editors at Variety, the eight-episode project is being produced for Apple TV+ and will follow the "unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view".



Jason will write the script alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Both will serve as executive producers.



The two will be reuniting on the series after working together on the 2018 film Braven, while Doug Jung will serve as the showrunner.



Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes.



A potential release date was not announced.