Kris Jenner jokes about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker constantly 'making out'

Kris Jenner has joked that "98 per cent" of The Kardashians shows Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "making out".

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the reality TV star promoted her family's upcoming Hulu series and revealed that fans can expect plenty of drama.

"Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney's dating Travis Barker and gets engaged," she shared. "I mean, it just kept going. And then Kim gets Saturday Night Live. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby, somebody getting divorced, somebody - I mean, it was nutty... as usual."

However, Kris went on to joke that the show mostly features Kourtney and Travis, who reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, kissing.

"Well, it is 98 per cent of the show," the famed manager laughed, before teasing an exciting opener. "Wait till you see the first part of the first episode. It's so good!"

The Kardashians is set to drop on 14 April.