Mira Sorvino recalls UFO encounter

Mira Sorvino has recalled an encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO).

During an appearance on The Late Late Show Starring James Corden on Monday night to promote her new horror-comedy show Shining Vale, host James asked whether she had had a paranormal experience.

In response, Mira described how she saw a UFO back in 2018.

"I have seen a UFO, for real. There is nothing else to explain it. I woke up in the middle of the night. We were in a rented house in the Malibu Hills after our home was affected by the Woolsey fire. I woke up and I went to the window and I was looking at the moon I was (thinking), 'I wish I had my good camera to take a picture of this beautiful moon,'" she said. "And all of a sudden, this ball that looked the colour of a halogen light, a pinkish light, this huge ball zoomed over the ocean. (It) hung over the ocean for about two minutes. And I just stared at it. All of a sudden, just as fast as it arrived, it just disappeared. There's nothing we have on earth, that I'm aware of, that our technology can do, that could do that for except for a UFO. It was crazy."