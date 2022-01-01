Justin Long gushes he's met 'the one' amid Kate Bosworth romance speculation

Justin Long revealed he'd met "the one" amid speculation about a romance with Kate Bosworth.



During an appearance on The Viall Files on Monday, the Jeepers Creepers actor gushed that he thought his girlfriend was "the one".



"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be - I didn't know it at the time - but I was ready for the one. And the one I had met... I had found," the 43-year-old said.



"It's weird. I want to (talk about it), but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."



While Justin didn't name the Blue Crush actress in the interview, they have been linked together since January. The actors have been pictured holding hands and were seen riding in a car together last week.



Justin, who worked with Kate on an unnamed project last year, confirmed he had a girlfriend in an episode of his podcast in December. During a discussion about pizza toppings, he shared that his girlfriend liked pineapple on her pizza.



Kate, 39, announced her separation from her director husband Michael Polish in August last year.