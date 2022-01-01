Michael Bay says filming his two-second cameo in Coyote Ugly was 'painstakingly long'

Michael Bay has said that filming his two-second cameo in 'Coyote Ugly' was "painstakingly long."

The 57-year-old director - who is behind Hollywood blockbusters such as 'Armageddon ', 'Pearl Harbor' and the 'Transformers' series - appears for a fleeting moment in the 2000 comedy but only agreed to do it if director Jerry Bruckheimer had "his s*** together."

He said: "Jerry Bruckheimer called me. He said, "Would you be in this movie?" I said, "All right. I'm working, but if this director doesn't have his s*** together," I don't know if you can say that word… It's going to be fast "

In the movie - which launched Piper Perabo into stardom when she played aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford and gave LeAnn Rimes a chart-topper with soundtrack hit 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' - Michael is seen in the titular bar as an intrusive reporter who is told "No pictures!" and revealed that the two-second cameo had to be pushed back from the initial day of filming.

He told ScreenRant: And I get there, and it's painstakingly long. And then he had to bring me back the next day. And literally, I'm like, 'You got to get me out of here.' But I'm in that. Yeah."

The behind-the-scenes revelations come just months after it was confirmed that Michael will produce the upcoming American remake of 2011 Indonesian action film' The Raid' for Netflix.

Netflix tweeted: "A reimagining of Gareth Evans’ THE RAID is coming to Netflix. From writer/director Patrick Hughes producer Michael Bay, the film is set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested ‘Badlands’, where an undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch a kingpin."