Alicia Vikander 'struggled for a while' to fall pregnant with first child

Alicia Vikander "struggled" to fall pregnant for a while before having her first child.

The 33-year-old Swedish actress quietly welcomed a baby, a son whose name is yet to be revealed, in early 2021 with her husband Michael Fassbender.

The actors are fiercely private about their personal lives, but Vikander offered a rare and candid insight into her difficult fertility journey during a cover interview for U.K. Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"I tried to get pregnant for a while. So I had tough times during lockdown. I struggled for a while," she confessed. "You saw me now. And I kind of stopped and thought, 'Am I going to talk about this?' But I think it's universal and so many women go through similar things. And it's tough."

She explained that she "didn't think (she) even wanted children" until she turned 30. According to the journalist, it was "the experience of having a miscarriage" that made Vikander realise she wanted to become a mother.

"For a while, I didn't think that I could get pregnant," the Oscar winner added.

Revealing further details about parenthood, Vikander shared that her son, who turned one earlier this year, is "learning to walk" and having a child has changed her life "in every way".

The Danish Girl star also explained that she and Fassbender won't work at the same time so one of them can always look after their baby.

"In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always. That's the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby," she commented.