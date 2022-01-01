Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from Las Vegas 'wedding'

Kourtney Kardashian has shared photos from her Las Vegas "wedding" with Travis Barker.

Insiders reported to TMZ on Monday that the couple exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Sin City in the early hours of the morning.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kourtney confirmed that she and Blink-182 drummer Travis had visited the chapel, but revealed that the marriage isn't yet official because they didn't obtain a licence.

"Found these in my camera roll," the 42-year-old wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the fun nuptials. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Accordingly, a number of Kourtney's friends were quick to react to the post.

"Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" wrote Simon Huck, while Malika Haqq added: "Going to the chapel and we're gonna get married..."

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.

The reality TV star was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.

Meanwhile, Travis, 46, was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, and to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 until 2002.