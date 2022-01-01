Khloé Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson isn't 'the guy' for her

Khloé Kardashian has acknowledged Tristan Thompson isn't "the guy" for her.

During an interview with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special, the reality TV personality discussed how she remains on good terms with her ex-partner for the sake of their three-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth (to True) and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," she shared. "It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Khloé went on to note that while she believes Tristan is a "great guy" and a dedicated father to their little girl, he's "just not the guy for me".

The pair began dating in 2016. However, their relationship was rocked in 2018 when Khloé discovered the basketball player had cheated on her during her pregnancy, and they split again the following year. After reuniting during the Covid-19 pandemic, Khloé and Tristan parted ways again last June, with it confirmed in January that he had recently welcomed a son with Maralee Nichols.

Meanwhile, as part of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her family to promote their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, on Wednesday night, the Revenge Body star insisted she is happy being single and doesn't want to be set up with anyone.

"I think it's good to take a breather too. We don't need to rush and if something's meant to be, it will be," she smiled.