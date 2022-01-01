Pete Davidson gifted Kim Kardashian Aladdin props for Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson gifted Kim Kardashian the Aladdin props from their Saturday Night Live sketch for Valentine's Day in February.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, host Jimmy asked Kim whether their spoof of the 1992 Disney animated film, in which they posed as Jasmine and Aladdin, in October was the first time she kissed her new beau.

"Yes, that is," she smiled.

Jimmy then questioned the SKIMS founder about what happened to the magic carpet and costumes from the skit.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfit. And the little genie lamp. So, I do own the rug," the 41-year-old added.

In addition, Jimmy revealed that Pete, 28, sent Kim a "huge bouquet" of flowers to the studio prior to the interview.

Elsewhere, Kim discussed her divorce from Kanye West in a chat with Robin Roberts that aired on ABC News earlier in the day.

As part of the chat, the TV personality insisted that she is "really open and honest" with her children about the split, and that eight-year-old North and six-year-old Saint are aware of some of their parents' issues.

"The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on," she continued, referring to Chicago, four, and Psalm, two. "(My goal is to) be there for them no matter what, even in this crazy life that we live."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and was declared legally single last month.

She appeared on both programmes to promote her family's new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.