Eddie Redmayne 'dumbfounded' by Robert Pattinson's Batman transformation

Eddie Redmayne was amazed by Robert Pattinson's physical transformation for superhero movie The Batman.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the British actor recalled how he didn't recognise his friend while at the gym on the Warner Bros. Studios' lot one morning.

"There was this guy with a high ponytail, massive, doing the most extraordinary stunts I've ever seen with his stunt director. And this guy goes, 'Hi,' and I go, 'Hi.' And I sit there watching him do these incredible things while I sort of do a weak sit-up in the corner," he recounted. "After 10 minutes, I scuttle off. And as I'm going, this guy goes, 'Bye Eddie.' And it was Rob. And he was so physically changed, and he had a man bun. What I had seen him do was dumbfounding. He completely transformed himself. I felt very lucky to see him, because The Batman is so brilliant."

Elsewhere in the chat, Eddie spoke about his new movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, in which he reprises the role of Newt Scamander.

Teasing the film, the star compared the plot to that of the 2001 heist flick, Ocean's Eleven.

"What I love about this one is it feels like it's sort of a wizarding heist movie. It's like Ocean's Eleven, set in a Wizarding World," he smiled. "Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I'm Brad Pitt."

Host Jimmy interjected, "He's George; you're Brad," to which Eddie laughed: "Obviously, (you) see the similarity - aspirational."

The Batman was released in cinemas last month, while Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in the U.K. on Friday.