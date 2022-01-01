John Cena to star in action-comedy Officer Exchange

John Cena is set to star in upcoming action-comedy Officer Exchange.

The Suicide Squad star will headline the film, which has been sold to Amazon Studios and is currently in development, reports Deadline.

Cena, who is also executive producing the film, will play Shepard, who goes by the nickname Shep. Shep is described as "a wrecking ball of a cop", who teams up with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India.

The wrestler-turned-actor is working with his Peacemaker executive producer Peter Safran and producer John Rickard on the movie, and they will produce the project for Amazon via their The Safran Company banner.

The script for Officer Exchange has been written by Sherlock Gnomes scribe Ben Zazove and Journey to the Center of the Earth producer Evan Turner. A director for the project has yet to be announced.

Cena, who is also known for films such as F9, Bumblebee, and Blockers, is currently filming the live-action/animation hybrid Coyote vs. Acme and the action-comedy Freelance. His upcoming projects also include the movie thriller The Janson Directive and the second season of Peacemaker.