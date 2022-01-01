Angela Bassett to star in Damsel

Angela Bassett is to star in the Netflix fantasy film 'Damsel'.



The 63-year-old actress has joined Millie Bobby Brown in the upcoming movie, which is being helmed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.



The film follows a princess who is stunned to discover that she will be sacrificed to the kingdom's sacred cave dragon after being married to her prince charming. She needs to survive long enough for someone to come and save her – but nobody is coming.



Angela will play Lady Bayford in the movie – the stepmother to Brown's character Elodie. Dan Mazeau has written the script for the project with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum producing.



Meanwhile, Bassett will reprise her role as Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and thinks it could eclipse the original 2018 superhero film.



The 'What's Love Got to Do with It' actress said: "It will be amazing. Our writer and director Ryan Coogler is the perfect leader. It's gonna be amazing. It's gonna top [the first] one. Can I say that?!"



The 'Black Panther' cast and crew were rocked by the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman – who passed away from cancer aged 43 in 2020 – who played the lead role of T'Challa in the first film and Angela says the new flick will honour the star's legacy.



She said: "It's going to be phenomenal and it's going to pay tribute and it's going to carry on that legacy."



Angela also hailed director Ryan Coogler for his efforts in making the film despite the tragedy.



She explained: "But if there's any chance of it being great, I think we have (that with) Ryan Coogler, a visionary, a writer, director and... the creative team that he surrounds himself with, whether it's the DP or the costume designer or the producers."