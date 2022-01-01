Lindsay Lohan was 'embarrassed' when Jane Fonda scolded her for arriving on movie set late

Lindsay Lohan felt "embarrassed" when her Georgia Rule co-star Jane Fonda told her off for turning up late to set.

In Garry Marshall's 2007 drama, the Mean Girls star played Rachel, a troubled teen who is sent to live with her grandmother for the summer, while hiding a secret that could potentially tear her family apart.

As part of Vogue's Life in Looks video series, Lohan revealed that Fonda was not impressed when she arrived late to set and made her disapproval clear.

"I loved working with Jane but I was nervous to work with her because she's Jane Fonda," she said. "I remember, I was like three minutes late to set - and it was out (made public) that I was three hours late, it was three minutes - and she was waiting for me, tapping her foot, being like, 'Lindsay, we're all waiting!' I was so embarrassed, it never happened again."

The actress hit headlines in 2006 when she received a warning letter from Morgan Creek Productions CEO James G. Robinson about her tardiness on set, with him threatening to sue her if she continued to delay production.

Despite the controversy, Lohan enjoyed the experience as she learned a lot from Fonda and their co-star Felicity Huffman.

"I just really admired her and I learned so much from her filming this and just being a female on set and how she takes charge and just kind of watching her and Felicity. I've been so lucky to work with some of the greatest," she praised.