Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.

The music superstar reconnected with the Good Will Hunting actor shortly after ending her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

Jennifer sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted sporting a huge sparkler on her left ring finger while shopping earlier this week, and on Friday, she confirmed the exciting news via a video included in her On the JLo newsletter.

In the clip, the singer can be seen admiring a massive diamond engagement ring with a pale green centre stone. At the end of the video, she whispers, "You're perfect."

Jennifer and Ben met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. However, they never made it down the aisle and parted ways in early 2004.

In a recent interview with People, the 52-year-old revealed she felt "happy and proud" to be with Ben again.

"When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted," she smiled.

Ben, 49, has not yet commented on the engagement news.

The Argo star was previously married to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, between 2005 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was married to her third husband, Marc Anthony, between 2004 and 2014. The former couple is parents to twins Max and Emme.