Tyrese Gibson was amazed by secrecy surrounding Morbius plot

Tyrese Gibson was amazed by the levels of secrecy surrounding the plot for Morbius.

The star plays Simon Stroud, an FBI agent hunting for Dr Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in the new superhero film, which also features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Jared Harris.

Reflecting on the importance of keeping the storyline under wraps in an interview with Complex, Tyrese revealed that he had to sign "15 pages" of non-disclosure agreements and undergo strict media training.

"We could not talk about anything. So, let me just give you a sense of my media training around the confidentiality around Morbius. Now, keep in mind. I was not allowed to be on set on the days that I wasn't filming. We could not see anything. (They) trained me to deflect it and disown it and just get away from the questions. The lockdown levels was real. I was like, 'Yo, man, this Marvel comics thing is serious.'"

Despite the intense process, Tyrese confessed that he "slipped up" on one occasion, and made an effort to apologise to the producers.

But in a way, having to abide by such measures made viewing the final product even more exciting.

"When I watched the movie last night, I'm sitting there like, 'Holy s**t. Look at this movie,'" the 43-year-old added.