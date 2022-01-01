Elle Fanning had 'full-on' experience filming The Girl from Plainville

Elle Fanning has described filming The Girl from Plainville as a "full-on" experience.

The actress takes on the role of Michelle Carter in the new Hulu series, which details the events leading up to the death of Conrad Roy and his girlfriend's conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Reflecting on the part in an interview for Porter magazine, Fanning noted that she thought long and hard about signing on as the plot relates to a real-life case from 2014.

"At first I was like, 'Is this something I want to do?' I really had to think on that, because these are real people's lives," she told the outlet, explaining that the entire shoot was exhausting. "It was a very intense place to live in that headspace. It felt very full-on."

Fanning chose not to meet with Carter, who was released from prison in 2020.

The star also served as an executive producer on the project, and she is looking forward to taking on more behind-the-scenes gigs.

"In Hollywood right now, there are so many women - like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman - who are doing that, and when I've talked to (them), they've said, 'Acquire your own material; find what you love and try to make it happen.' We can break the mould of, 'Am I going to get picked for this part?' and tell our own stories," the 23-year-old added.