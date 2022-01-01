Pete Davidson won't appear on first season of The Kardashians

Pete Davidson won’t be getting any airtime during the first season of The Kardashians.

Editors at TMZ have reported that the upcoming Hulu show wrapped filming without any appearances from the Saturday Night Live star, though Kim will apparently talk about their relationship.

Pete and Kim started dating last October after meeting on the set of the sketch programme.

The TV personality filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim confirmed that Pete, 28, had not yet appeared on her family's new show.

“I have not filmed with him,” the 41-year-old admitted. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

However, she teased that season two might have more in store for her partner.

“If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season," she added.

The Kardashians will begin streaming on 14 April.