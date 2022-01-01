Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wed the Bates Motel actress in front of family and friends at a ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

According to editors at MailOnline, the nuptials took place at the beachfront estate owned by Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, with celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Mel B were also in attendance, as well as sports agent Dave Gardner and fashion star Rachel Zoe.

As for her wedding attire, Nicola, 27, reportedly wore a custom-made Valentino dress chosen with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar.

"Nicola trusts Leslie implicitly and, while her dress is being made by Valentino, Leslie is the person she has turned to help with how she will accessorise and how she will have her hair and make-up," an insider told MailOnline earlier this week.

In addition, 23-year-old Brooklyn's siblings - Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - were included in the bridal party, and Snoop Dogg made an appearance at the couple's extravagant reception.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day," the hip-hop icon recently told The Mirror.