Jussie Smollett drops new song following release from jail

Jussie Smollett has rapped about his court case in a new song.



The Empire actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself back in 2019.



After six days behind bars, his lawyer appealed the conviction and he was released on bond.



Now, Smollett has alluded to the incident and its impact on his "reputation" in a track titled Thank You God that was released via Instagram on Friday.



"It's like they're hellbent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that's straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I'm the one that killed the strides," he begins.



In the track, Jussie claims he was never "chasing the clout" with his actions.



"Just remember this...this ain't that situation / You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? / Just simply to look like a victim, like it's something fun? / Y'all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one," the 39-year-old continues.



While he acknowledged "the people who kept it real, who kept it true," Jussie took a moment to call out those who sided against him, with the lyrics adding, "The narrative they played / I really over-stand the reason why y'all felt betrayed."



In the accompanying caption, Jussie declared that all proceeds from the song will go to The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project, and Secure The Bag Safety.



"Channelling these thoughts the best way I know how. Love you," he concludes.