Chris Rock won't talk about the Oscars slap 'until I get paid'

Chris Rock told a comedy show audience on Friday he won't talk about the Oscars slap until he's "paid".



As part of a stand-up performance in Indio, California, the Academy Awards presenter briefly addressed the moment Will Smith slapped him during the live telecast on 27 March after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.



"I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," he said, according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun.



It remains unclear whether Rock was joking, referring to a paid interview, a new show, or some other sort of compensation.



The star also briefly addressed the incident at a Boston show on 30 March.



"I'm still kinda processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that s**t," he stated.



Smith apologised to the Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event.



Last week, the King Richard actor was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years by members of the Academy.