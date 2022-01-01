Amber Heard hopes to 'move on' following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is optimistic she will be able to "move on" following her upcoming trial with Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress took to social media on Saturday to post a message in which she warned fans she would "go offline for the next several weeks" as a result of the upcoming legal proceedings related to a defamation lawsuit filed by Depp in early 2019.

The 58-year-old has alleged an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in late 2018, in which she wrote about her experiences of leaving an abusive relationship, constituted a hoax against him and impacted his Disney projects.

"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she began. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power.

"I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."

Heard, who was married to Depp between 2015 and 2017, went on to claim that has always "maintained a love for Johnny".

"It brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world," the 35-year-old continued, before going on to recognise "the ongoing support" she's been "fortunate to receive throughout these years".

Heard noted that in the coming weeks, "I will be leaning on it more than ever."

The case is due to open on Monday.