Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley triumph at Olivier Awards

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley were honoured for their performances in Cabaret at the 2022 Olivier Awards on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actor and The Lost Daughter star won best actor and actress in a musical for their portrayals of the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

The production dominated the ceremony, winning seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for and achieving a clean sweep across the musical acting categories.

Their co-stars Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey, who played Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, respectively, won the supporting actor and actress in a musical awards. The show was also named Best Musical Revival, while Rebecca Frecknall was crowned Best Director.

In the play categories, the stage adaptation of Yann Martel's novel Life of Pi took home five awards, including Best New Play, Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera and Best Supporting Actor for the seven actors who play the Tiger.

Elsewhere, Sheila Atim won Best Actress for Constellations, which was named Best Revival, and Back to the Future: The Musical was crowned Best New Musical.

The 2022 Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theatre awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Actress: Sheila Atim - Constellations

Best Actor: Hiran Abeysekera - Life of Pi

Best Actress in a Musical: Jessie Buckley - Cabaret

Best Actor in a Musical: Eddie Redmayne - Cabaret

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Liz Carr - The Normal Heart

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Seven actors who play the Tiger - Life of Pi

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Liza Sadovy - Cabaret

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Elliot Levey - Cabaret

Best New Play: Life of Pi

Best New Musical: Back To The Future: The Musical

Best Revival: Constellations

Best Musical Revival: Cabaret

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play: Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Best Director: Rebecca Frecknall - Cabaret.