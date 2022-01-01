David Beckham calls himself 'a very proud dad' as he reflects on Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

David Beckham described himself as "a very proud dad" as he shared photos from his son Brooklyn's wedding over the weekend.



David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child tied the knot with Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday, and official photos from the ceremony and reception were published via Vogue on Sunday night.



Sharing an image of himself, Brooklyn and his other sons Romeo and Cruz dressed in tuxedos on Instagram, the former soccer star wrote in the caption, "My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we love you @victoriabeckham."



He also posted a snap of Brooklyn and Nicola holding hands after the ceremony, and added, "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham... welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you Bust @brooklynbeckham."



Victoria shared the same photo and a similar caption on her Instagram page too.



Brooklyn and Nicola posted some of the Vogue pictures on their Instagram accounts and declared they would be known as "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham". The photographer also called the 27-year-old "my beautiful bride" alongside a photo of her posing in her Valentino wedding gown.



The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress also shared a snap of her walking with her billionaire father Nelson Peltz and wrote, "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."



The couple exchanged vows in front of celebrity guests including Eva Longoria, Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Spice Girls star Mel C, and designer Rachel Zoe.