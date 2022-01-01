Kylie Jenner 'not ready' to share baby son's name

Kylie Jenner isn't quite "ready" to announce the name of her baby son.

The make-up mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child on 2 February, and revealed they had named him Wolf Webster.

However, Kylie later took to social media to explain that the infant's name wasn't Wolf "anymore", and in a new interview with Extra, the reality TV star explained that she isn't in a rush to share the moniker she and rapper Travis have finally settled on.

"We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't want to announce a new name and then change it again," she stated.

Around a month after Kylie gave birth, she also candidly discussed her postpartum experience, declaring that it "has not been easy".

While she is in "baby heaven" now, the star noted that she felt compelled to be transparent with her fans.

"I just didn't feel right to go back like nothing happened... I don't want my fans or any other women going through postpartum right now to look at me and think, 'Oh, it's so easy for her, how was it not easy for me?' I just wanted to say something before I went back to life like everything is O.K." the 24-year-old added.

Kylie, who is currently promoting her family's new Hulu TV show The Kardashians, also shares a four-year-old daughter named Stormi with Travis.