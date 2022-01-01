Kim Kardashian packs on PDA with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has shared two loved-up photos of her with Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to post two snaps showing her gazing into her new beau's eyes at a dinner following the premiere of her new Hulu TV show, The Kardashians, in Los Angeles last week.

"late nite snack," she captioned the photos.

In response, Khloe Kardashian commented, "Can you better any cuter."

While Olivia Pierson wrote, "The cutest!!!" and Jonathan Cheban added, "The guy can ORDER!!!"

Kim and Pete, 28, started dating last October after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live. The TV personality filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.

And in the latest instalment of Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast, Kim revealed that she wasn't expecting to start dating again.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on, the 41-year-old insisted. "And so, when it did happen, we were kind of like, 'Oh my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of.' It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."