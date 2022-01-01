Gilbert Gottfried dies

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Gottfried's family announced that he passed away on Tuesday following a "long illness".

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," they stated. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honour."

In a separate statement, Gottfried's publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed that his friend had died due to complications of muscular dystrophy.

The actor, known for his shrill voice and crude humour, had a prolific career in film and TV, and was known for voicing the parrot Iago in Disney's animated Aladdin films and TV shows.

He also launched Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast in 2014.

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander led celebrity tributes to the stand-up star on Tuesday.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family," he wrote on Twitter.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara and their children Lily and Max.