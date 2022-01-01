Beanie Feldstein received letter from Barbra Streisand after landing Funny Girl role

Beanie Feldstein received a "beautiful" letter from Barbra Streisand after she landed the lead role in Funny Girl.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, the Booksmart actress shared how the Hollywood icon sent her a note while she was preparing to play Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the show.

"I was in my dressing room the night before first preview and I got a piece of mail and it just said, 'For Beanie' on it. I opened it and it was from Barbra Streisand," she smiled. "I'd never met her before and it was a really beautiful, touching thing that I will keep at my side at my table getting ready forever."

Barbra starred in the original Broadway show in 1964 as well as the 1968 screen adaptation, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

The revival of Funny Girl is set to open on 24 April.