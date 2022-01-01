Renée Zellweger eager to reprise role as Bridget Jones

Renée Zellweger is eager to play Bridget Jones again.

The 52-year-old star has portrayed the unlucky-in-love character in three films based on Helen Fielding's novels, most recently 2016's 'Bridget Jones's Baby', which saw Bridget become a mother for the first time.

The 'Judy' actress loves playing her "awkward" alter ego so much, and another movie is possible as the author penned another book in the series.

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Show' on SiriusXM, Renée said: "I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun.

"I love being in her shoes.

"I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."

On why Bridget is so appealing, she added: "I find her so endearing … her self-deprecating sort of determination. I love her. And I think it's really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life.

"And in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time. Yeah, I hope so. I mean, Helen did write another book, so there's that."

Before reprising her most famous role, Renée took a break from acting for a few years because she had gotten "bored" with her career and didn't feel she could be an "interesting storyteller" without gaining some more life experience herself.

She said previously: "You reach a point when you've been doing the same thing for a long time. How greedy can one girl get? You know, I've had some extraordinary experiences and when is enough, enough?

"And it's time to learn new things. I don't think you can be an interesting story-teller if you can't relate to other people's experiences because you've spent 25-30 years living other people's lives.

"I was bored, not with my work, I always loved my work, I was bored with myself. I needed to grow as a person and evolve a little bit, learn new things. You only live once right?"