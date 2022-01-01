Renée Zellweger hopes to make another Bridget Jones film

Renée Zellweger is keen to make another Bridget Jones film.

The Oscar-winning actress first played her British romcom character in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary and reprised the role for 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

During an interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Judy star expressed her interest in playing Bridget once again.

"I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun," she said about the possibility of more films. "I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."

The 52-year-old added that she loves her "endearing" character and her "self-deprecating sort of determination", and that she has been able to play Bridget at different milestones in her life.

"I think it's really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life and in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time," she continued. "Yeah, I hope so. I mean, Helen did write another book, so there's that. We'll see!"

British writer Helen Fielding created Bridget Jones for a newspaper column and subsequent novels, which served as the inspiration for the films. Her 2013 novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, has yet to be adapted into a movie.