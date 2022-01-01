Scarlett Johansson denies 'absurd' rumour she had sex in an elevator with Benicio del Toro

Scarlett Johansson has denied an old rumour that she once had sex with Benicio del Toro in an elevator.



During an appearance on theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast, the Avengers star was asked for the weirdest headline she has ever read about herself and she referenced the old rumour.



"There was a rumour that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator," the Lost in Translation actress said. "That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous.



"I was always thinking to myself, 'That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me'... I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me, if you know me personally."



The 37-year-old did not mention the Sicario actor by name, but it was clear to which longtime rumour she was referring. The media reported that the actors hooked up in an elevator at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles after the 2004 Academy Awards.



Scarlett added that salacious stories such as the elevator rumour were "more acceptable" at that time than they are today.



"They probably still write those things about people, maybe, but I feel like when I was younger it was more acceptable to write really nasty, s**tty things about young actresses," she stated.