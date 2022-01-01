Amy Schumer insists she was 'never going to say' Alec Baldwin joke at Oscars

Amy Schumer has insisted she was "never going to say" a joke about the Alec Baldwin shooting incident when she co-hosted the 2022 Oscars.

During a stand-up comedy gig in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Trainwreck actress shared some of the "Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV" when she co-hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on 27 March.

She went on to give the example: "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun."

Amy came under fire on social media for the joke, with many highlighting that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin's prop weapon discharged on the set of the movie Rust in October.

The comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to deny a news article about a property purchase and used the opportunity to address the headlines about her banned Baldwin joke.

"I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar's (sic). But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I'm touring august through the holidays!" she wrote.

The caption accompanied a screengrab of a news article that claimed Amy and her husband Chris Fischer, who live in New York, were "going bicoastal" after buying a multi-million mansion in Montecito, California. She stated the story was "not true".