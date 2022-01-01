Molly Shannon recalls Gary Coleman sexually harassing her in late '80s

Molly Shannon has recalled how Gary Coleman once sexually harassed her in a hotel room.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star discussed how she was introduced to the Diff'rent Strokes actor by his agent, Mark Randall, in the late 1980s.

Admitting she was "naïve" at the time, Shannon went on to describe how she went with Coleman to his hotel room, and Randall disappeared.

"I was a virgin, so I wasn't even thinking about that. He held my hand, and I was like, 'He's so cute!' He had a suit on," she remembered.

Once inside the room, Shannon claimed former child star Coleman - who stood at around 142 cm - became "relentless".

"He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like, 'Gary, stop.' So I'd push him off. Then I would get off the bed, then he'd bounce on the bed - jump, jump, jump - and wrap himself around me, then I would fling him off, then he got on top of me... I was like, 'Gary, stop!' But I guess because of his size I didn't feel physically threatened," the 57-year-old continued.

After a while, Shannon was exhausted by Coleman's behaviour but managed to escape to the bathroom.

"I go to the bathroom, and then he grabs onto my leg... I had to kick him off. Then I go lock myself into the bathroom and then he sticks his hand under the door and said, 'I can see you!'" she recalled. "I just sprinted out. I think I was probably very polite...I wish I could've stood up for myself more."

Coleman died at the age of 42 in 2010.