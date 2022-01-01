NEWS Nicolas Cage: 'I love Cornish Pasties' Newsdesk Share with :





Nicolas Cage joined Absolute Radio to chat about his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The interview with Absolute Radio presenter Matt Forde is going out this Saturday and in it Nicolas chatted about his love of Somerset and how he can’t wait to return. Quotes below.



“I have a modest little cottage in Somerset I have been dreaming to get back to but with everything we have been contending with it has been so difficult. I am looking forward to getting back to your side of the world. Such nice people in Somerset” he commented before going on to chat about his love of Cornish Pasties.



“Well I love Cornish Pasties. I used to have Cornish Pasties believe it or not in Santa Monica, California. There was a place called the Ye Olde King’s Head pub, I used to go there as a child and have them. They are so delicious and they were the perfect thing to put in your lunch pall to go to school with I enjoyed them so much.”



The actor also talked about the new film and the parts that are similar and dissimilar to himself.

“I am playing a character that is more obsessed with his so called career than he is with his family. Well I can tell you right now there is no version of Nick Cage that doesn’t want to spend time with his family or his children and I never really looked at it as a career, I always looked as it as work. You know this is work. I always said I never had a career I only had work and I like it that way.”



He also admitted unlike the character in his movie he isn’t a LOL kinda guy!



“I don’t use LOL, I am not a LOL kind of guy. I just do ha ha ha ha or aha ha ha ha. I take the time to put the whole thing out if I was actually laughing and I don’t use emojis. I can’t bring myself to do that.”